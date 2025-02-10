The Brutalist | At the Movies

“The Brutalist,” nominated for 10 Oscars, is a front-runner in the 67th Academy Awards, to be presented March 2. The sprawling epic spans three decades from a 1940s’ Nazi concentration camp in Germany to 1960s’ Bucks County. Hungarian Jew Holocaust survivor László Tóth (Adrien Brody) emigrates to Philadelphia, where his architect career blooms thanks to wealthy industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce). Also starring: Felicity Jones and Joe Alwyn. Paul Willistein reviews the Epic Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 2/10/25)

