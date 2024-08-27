My Penguin Friend | At the Movies

“My Penguin Friend” is inspired by the true story about a 71-year-old Brazilian, João Pereira de Souza (Jean Reno), who rescued a South American Magellanic penguin injured in an oil spill. The penguin, named Dindim, swam 5,000 miles in the ocean every year from Patagonia in Argentina to Brazil to visit the fisherman. The penguin stayed for eight months with the fisherman before swimming home. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Drama, Family film.

(Original air-date: 8/26/24)