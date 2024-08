“It Ends With Us,” based on the 2016 blockbuster best-seller novel by Colleen Hoover, stars Blake Lively as Lily, a florist who falls in love with Ryle, a neurosurgeon played by Justin Baldoni, who directs the film. The storyline deals with domestic violence. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Romance, Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 8/19/24)