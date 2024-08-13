Trap | At the Movies

© 2024
By Paul Willistein
Published August 13, 2024 at 10:39 AM EDT
Trap
Philadelphia area film-maker M. Night Shyamalan is back with another thriller. In “Trap,” Cooper (Josh Hartnett) takes his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to an arena concert by pop superstar Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan, daughter of M. Night Shyamalan). The concert is actually a set-up, a trap, devised by an FBI profiler to catch a serial killer. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Psychological-Thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 8/12/24)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
