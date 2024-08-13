Trap | At the Movies

Philadelphia area film-maker M. Night Shyamalan is back with another thriller. In “Trap,” Cooper (Josh Hartnett) takes his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to an arena concert by pop superstar Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan, daughter of M. Night Shyamalan). The concert is actually a set-up, a trap, devised by an FBI profiler to catch a serial killer. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Psychological-Thriller.

(Original air-date: 8/12/24)