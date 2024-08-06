© 2024
At the Movies

Deadpool & Wolverine | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published August 6, 2024 at 11:27 AM EDT
Deadpool & Wolverine
/
The Walt Disney Company

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is not your grandfather’s Disney film. Nor is it your typical Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. A “Deadpool” movie, yes, that it is: violent and profane. And very entertaining, almost in spite of itself. Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool teams up with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Along for the ride are Marvel characters Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Johnny Storm (Chris Evans). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science Fiction, Action, Comedy.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 8/5/24)

Tags
At the Movies Deadpool & WolverineRyan ReynoldsHugh JackmanChanning TatumJennifer GarnerWesley SnipesChris Evansaction-comedyMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
