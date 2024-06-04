© 2024
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published June 4, 2024 at 12:21 PM EDT
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
IMDb

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” a prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road” and fifth in the “Mad Max” franchise, stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa at a younger age. Furiosa is kidnapped by the great Biker Horde, led by the Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). George Miller is back to direct “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy, Drama, Animation film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 6/3/24)

At the Movies Anya Taylor-JoyChris HemsworthFuriosa: A Mad Max Sagacomedy-dramaComputer effectsMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
