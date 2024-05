The movie’s title “IF” stands for Imaginary Friend. A girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming). age 12, can see IFs. Few adults can, except for Cal (Ryan Reynolds). They set out to reconnect people with their IFs, John Krasinski writes and directs “IF.” Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy, Drama, Animation film.

(Original air-date: 5/27/24)