© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies.png
At the Movies

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published May 9, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT
image2.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Lionsgate Films

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. stars Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, 11, coping with insecurities and anxieties about new friends, puberty and her religious beliefs.

The movie is based on the 1970 young adult novel by Judy Blume, and is directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (screenwriter-director, The Edge Of Seventeen), who wrote the screenplay. Rachel McAdams costars as Margaret's mother. Kathy Bates plays Margaret's grandmother. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/8/23)

Tags
At the Movies Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.Judy BlumeAbby Ryder FortsonKelly Fremon CraigRachel McAdamsKathy BatesComedydramaMovieAt the Movies
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content