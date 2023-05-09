Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. | At the Movies

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. stars Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, 11, coping with insecurities and anxieties about new friends, puberty and her religious beliefs.

The movie is based on the 1970 young adult novel by Judy Blume, and is directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (screenwriter-director, The Edge Of Seventeen), who wrote the screenplay. Rachel McAdams costars as Margaret's mother. Kathy Bates plays Margaret's grandmother. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy drama.

(Original air-date: 5/8/23)