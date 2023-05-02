Lucky Louie | At the Movies

Lucky Louie is written and directed by Bethlehem native Daniel Roebuck and his daughter Grace Roebuck, and produced by Daniel and his wife Tammy Roebuck, who edited the movie.

The movie, filmed in the Lehigh Valley, stars Daniel Roebuck, Basil Hoffman, Stephanie Zimbalist and Madelyn Dundon, who try to solve a bank heist that happened 50 years ago. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy drama film.

(Original air-date: 5/1/23)

