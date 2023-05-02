© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Thank you to all of our Spring Membership Drive contributors, including Air Products, for helping us to meet our goal! We couldn't be here without you. ❤️
At the Movies.png
At the Movies

Lucky Louie | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published May 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT
334057090_1205844270040496_7738573461476284882_n.jpg
A Channel of Peace
/
Facebook

Lucky Louie is written and directed by Bethlehem native Daniel Roebuck and his daughter Grace Roebuck, and produced by Daniel and his wife Tammy Roebuck, who edited the movie.

The movie, filmed in the Lehigh Valley, stars Daniel Roebuck, Basil Hoffman, Stephanie Zimbalist and Madelyn Dundon, who try to solve a bank heist that happened 50 years ago. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy drama film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/1/23)

Tags
At the Movies Daniel RoebuckA Channel of PeaceComedydramaMovie ReviewAt the Movies
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content
  • Air-FB.jpg
    WDIY Headlines
    Air | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    Ben Affleck directs Air and stars as Nike's Phil Knight in the fact-based movie about how Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) signed the NBA superstar Michael Jordan to a Nike endorsement deal for the Air Jordan athletic shoe.