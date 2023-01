The Whale is an Oscar contender for the impressive performance of Brendan Fraser as a person with a food addiction. The film confronts many topical subjects. Also, look for a supporting actress Oscar nomination for Sadie Sink and a director Oscar nomination for Darren Aronofsky. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the drama.

(Original air-date: 1/9/23)