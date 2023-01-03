Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | At the Movies

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery brings back Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc to solve a whodunit at the island mansion of Miles Bron (Edward Norton). The "unusual suspects" are played by a stellar cast: Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista, directed by Rian Johnson (director, Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi), who directed the original Knives Out. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy crime drama.

(Original air-date: 1/2/23)