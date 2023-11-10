© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Active Lehigh Valley

Endless Places to Go and See in the Lehigh Valley with Holly Jones | Active LV

By Greg Capogna
Published November 10, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST

On this episode, Greg talks to Holly Jones, Director of Content and Social Media at Discover Lehigh Valley, about the never-ending list of places to go and things to do in the Lehigh Valley. With a focus on Allentown, Easton, and Bethlehem, they highlight museums, art venues, holiday sights, and more.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/9/23)

Tags
Active Lehigh Valley Lehigh ValleyBethlehemEastonAllentownSigal MuseumChristkindlmarktHistoric BethlehemAllentown Arts MusuemHolly JonesDiscover Lehigh Valley
Stay Connected
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content