Endless Places to Go and See in the Lehigh Valley with Holly Jones | Active LV

On this episode, Greg talks to Holly Jones, Director of Content and Social Media at Discover Lehigh Valley, about the never-ending list of places to go and things to do in the Lehigh Valley. With a focus on Allentown, Easton, and Bethlehem, they highlight museums, art venues, holiday sights, and more.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/9/23)