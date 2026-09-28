"We Take So Much for Granted" with Rick and Amy Bucher and Jill Wheeler | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett talks with Amy and Rick Bucher, chairs of this year's Lehigh Valley United Way campaign, and Jill Wheeler, Chief Philanthropy Officer at the United Way, about the organization as a vehicle for community change.

Amy and Rick share why they decided to take the lead on this year's campaign and their united approach to philanthropy. The group discusses why this campaign model works so well in the Lehigh Valley, where community members are happy to lend a hand to their neighbors in need.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the fourth Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/28/26)

