"Finding Community in the Things You Love" with Jared Mast and Rachel Moyer | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett sits down with Jared Mast, Executive Director of the Greater Easton Development Partnership, to talk about the organization's programming around the nation's 250th anniversary, and the collaboration that makes it all possible.

Then, Laurie welcomes Rachel Moyer, Vice President of Operations at Turnstone Creative, to share her journey into a career completely different than what she imagined. Rachel talks about her decision to get involved on a nonprofit board and her experience intertwining volunteering and work.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the fourth Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/22/26)

