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A Closer Look

"Finding Community in the Things You Love" with Jared Mast and Rachel Moyer | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published June 22, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT

On this episode, Laurie Hackett sits down with Jared Mast, Executive Director of the Greater Easton Development Partnership, to talk about the organization's programming around the nation's 250th anniversary, and the collaboration that makes it all possible.

Then, Laurie welcomes Rachel Moyer, Vice President of Operations at Turnstone Creative, to share her journey into a career completely different than what she imagined. Rachel talks about her decision to get involved on a nonprofit board and her experience intertwining volunteering and work.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the fourth Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/22/26)

Tags
A Closer Look Jared MastRachel MoyerGreater Easton Development PartnershipTurnstone CreativeCommunitynonprofitscollaboration
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
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