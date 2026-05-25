Leading in Community with Maggie Reilly, Emery Oberholzer, and Dean Donaher | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett talks with Maggie Reilly, Director of Asset Management at City Center Group, about learning to give back from her family's involvement in the local community. She shares her experience joining the board for the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and what she's learned since returning to the region as an adult.

Then, Laurie sits down with Dr. Dean Donaher, Principal, and Emery Oberholzer, a student at Bethlehem Catholic High School, to explore the school's mission to create servant leaders. Dean and Emery share how the school inspires each of them and the beauty of learning from those around you.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the fourth Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/22/26)

