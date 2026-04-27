The Power of Showing Up with Matt Tuerk and Jill Wheeler | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett is joined first by Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk to talk about why showing up for the community and people he serve is vital to him. He explains what it looks like to make people feel important and why he thinks the Lehigh Valley is unique.

Then, Laurie sits down with Jill Wheeler, Chief Philanthropy Officer of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, to explore her pivot with purpose from a for-profit role to nonprofit leadership. Jill shares the skills that have easily transferred to her new position and emphasizes that leadership is about who you are while doing it.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the fourth Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/27/26)

