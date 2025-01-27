© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Closer Look

Finding the Human Thread with Teri Haddad and Jill Wheeler | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published January 27, 2025 at 3:07 PM EST

On this episode, Laurie Hackett talks with Teri Haddad, founder and CEO of eMediaworks, a company that educates to ease the suffering of those in need. Teri talks about her passion for giving a voice to those without one, how her work has impacted her involvements throughout the community, and her belief in the power of mentorship.

Then, Laurie sits down with Jill Wheeler, VP of Sales and Marketing at City Center Group, to talk about how her involvement in the large company plays into her ability to help others. She discusses her roles on several boards, both past and present, and sheds light on issues she sees nonprofits facing in our community.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/27/25)

Tags
A Closer Look Teri HaddadJill WheelereMediaworksCity Center GroupLehigh ValleyCommunity
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
Related Content