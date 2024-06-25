"Positive Energy Helps Drive Things Forward" with Curt Mosel and Lauryn Graves | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett first welcomes Curt Mosel, COO of ArtsQuest, to talk about the organization's work to bring entertainment to the Greater Lehigh Valley and how their reach is extending further and further. Mosel discusses the importance of pushing the envelope even when your idea is turned down, the excitement of filling a void in the Valley, and the various volunteer opportunities at ArtsQuest.

Then, Laurie sits down with Lauryn Graves, a community volunteer who's especially involved with the American Heart Association, to talk about her reasons for being so involved in so many ways. She gives some ways to get involved with the AHA and explains her idea that, "giving back is the one thing we can look back on and not regret."

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/24/24)

