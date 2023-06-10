Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza | WHYY

Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza is WHYY News’ business reporter. Most recently, she worked as a digital editor at WYPR, the public media station in Baltimore. She previously covered the business beat for the American City Business Journals in San Antonio and the McAllen Monitor in Texas. She has also worked as an editor in Arizona and reporter in Louisiana. Mosbrucker-Garza is a western Pennsylvania native and a graduate of Temple University. She got her start in news as a contributor to WHYY NewsWorks more than a decade ago.