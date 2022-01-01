Emily Reddy | WPSU

Emily Reddy is the news director at WPSU-FM, the NPR-affiliate public radio station for central and northern Pennsylvania.

In addition to leading the news staff, Reddy creates news stories that air during Morning Edition and All Things Considered and serves as the lead producer of WPSU’s radio series BookMark and Story Corps. She sometimes fills in as an on-air host.

Reddy’s work has been recognized with a regional Edward R. Murrow Award and multiple awards from the Public Media Journalists Association and the Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors.

She has taught a news writing and reporting class at Penn State.