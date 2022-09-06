Penn State Suspends Pi Kappa Alpha Until 2025, Fraternity Says It Will Operate Independently

A Penn State fraternity says it will operate independently after being suspended by the university. WPSU’s Emily Reddy reports if Pi Kappa Alpha continues to operate it will have no university oversight, which the university says is dangerous.

Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-08-31/penn-state-fraternity-says-it-will-operate-independently-after-being-suspended-by-the-university

(Original air-date: 9/6/22)