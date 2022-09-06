© 2022
PA State News

Penn State Suspends Pi Kappa Alpha Until 2025, Fraternity Says It Will Operate Independently

By Emily Reddy | WPSU
Published September 6, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT
A Penn State fraternity says it will operate independently after being suspended by the university. WPSU’s Emily Reddy reports if Pi Kappa Alpha continues to operate it will have no university oversight, which the university says is dangerous.

Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-08-31/penn-state-fraternity-says-it-will-operate-independently-after-being-suspended-by-the-university

(Original air-date: 9/6/22)

