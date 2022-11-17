Amid Criticism and Public Outcry, Penn State President Makes Apologies and Sets New Diversity Goals
At Friday’s Penn State board of trustees meeting, president Neeli Bendapudi announced new diversity goals that will be tracked on a dashboard. WPSU’s Emily Reddy reports this comes after public outcry over the university allowing a far-right speaker and cancelling plans for a Center for Racial Justice.
Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-11-11/penn-state-president-neeli-bendapudi-makes-apologies-and-new-goals-about-diversity
(Original air-date: 11/16/22)