PA State News

Amid Criticism and Public Outcry, Penn State President Makes Apologies and Sets New Diversity Goals

By Emily Reddy | WPSU
Published November 17, 2022 at 1:43 AM EST
The Pennsylvania State University

At Friday’s Penn State board of trustees meeting, president Neeli Bendapudi announced new diversity goals that will be tracked on a dashboard. WPSU’s Emily Reddy reports this comes after public outcry over the university allowing a far-right speaker and cancelling plans for a Center for Racial Justice.

Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-11-11/penn-state-president-neeli-bendapudi-makes-apologies-and-new-goals-about-diversity

(Original air-date: 11/16/22)

PA State News
