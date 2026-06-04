Grammy-nominated Yonder Mountain String Band set the tone for a new way forward in acoustic music, carrying bluegrass into rooms and conversations it had never reached before. Nearly three decades later, that same spirit still guides them, alive and present on Good As True (2026), the band’s 12th studio album, released in March of 2026. The record captures Yonder in full stride. It’s unguarded and in motion, preserving the spark of musicians playing in real time and leaning into everything they have learned along the way.

Good As True (2026) digs into communication, the conversations that carry us forward and the ones that fall apart. The things we say, the things we mean, and what gets lost in between.

Across eight original tracks co-written by Adam Aijala (guitar, vocals), Dave Johnston (banjo, vocals), Ben Kaufmann (bass vocals), and Nick Piccininni (mandolin, vocals), Good As True (2026) reflects a group writing from inside their own history, relationships, and the world around them. Brought to life by the full five-piece lineup, including fiddle player Coleman Smith, the album carries the interplay and identity of the band as it exists today. The songs move between drive, reflection, humor, and weight. It is forward-looking and fully alive, a reminder that Yonder Mountain String Band’s story is still unfolding.