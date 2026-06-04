WRTI presents The Bobby Broom Trio - Stand! 25th Anniversary Tour

Bobby Broom emerged from Manhattan’s famed High School of Music and Art alongside peers like Steve Jordan, Omar Hakim, Marcus Miller, and Bernard Wright. As a teenager he sat in with bebop great Al Haig at Gregory’s and spent two weeks with Art Blakey at Mikell’s before choosing instead to join trumpeter Tom Browne, beginning a run of GRP recordings. He became a label fixture, appearing with Dave Grusin, Dave Valentin, and Bernard Wright, and released his first two leader albums, Clean Sweep (1981) and Livin’ for the Beat (1984).

Relocating to Chicago in the mid‑1980s, Broom recommitted to straight‑ahead jazz. Kenny Burrell tapped him for the Jazz Guitar Band in 1986, leading to two Blue Note albums. He went on to tour and record with Charles Earland, Miles Davis, Stanley Turrentine, Dizzy Gillespie, and Dr. John, with whom he worked from 1994 to 1999.

Broom formed his trio in 1990 and the Deep Blue Organ Trio in 1999, releasing four albums. He reintroduced himself with Modern Man (2001) and followed with acclaimed trio recordings including Stand! (2001), Song and Dance (2007), The Way I Play (2008), Plays for Monk (2009), and Upper West Side Story (2012). He expanded the trio with pianist Justin Dillard on 2022’s Keyed Up and added two Organi‑Sation albums, Soul Fingers (2018) and Jamalot (2024). In 2025, the BB Trio joined the Chicago Jazz Orchestra for More Amor, a tribute to Wes Montgomery. Notes of Thanks released in 2026, (their first as a trio in eleven years) honoring Broom’s and Watkins’ association with jazz saxophone icon Sonny Rollins.

A dedicated educator, Broom holds degrees from Columbia College and Northwestern University and has taught at several institutions. He is a tenured Associate Professor at Northern Illinois University and has mentored Chicago‑area students through Ravinia’s jazz program since 2000.

In 2026, the Bobby Broom Trio with longtime members bassist Dennis Carroll and drummer Kobie Watkins will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Stand! Originally released in 2001, Stand! received strong reviews for its inventive jazz interpretations of 1960s pop/rock hits, highlighting Broom's tasteful playing, great trio chemistry, and accessible yet sophisticated approach. Critics praised its blend of classic jazz feel with fresh arrangements of tunes from Sly & the Family Stone, The Turtles, and more, making it a rewarding listen for jazz fans.

The trio is also proud to announce their new album, Notes of Thanks (2026), honoring Broom’s and Watkins’ longtime connection to the late Sonny Rollins.