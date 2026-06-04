Words & Film Sunday Matinee @ EMPL Presents: Pride

Words and Film Sunday Matinee @ EMPL continues with: “Pride” on Sunday, June 28th, at 2pm at the Eastern Monroe Public Library.

"Pride" is based on a true historical event. It's the summer of 1984 during the mine-workers’ strike in Great Britain. For one tiny Welsh village, the strike brings unexpected visitors -- a group of London-based gay activists who decide to raise money to support the strikers' families and want to make their donation in person. The two groups, seemingly from worlds apart, discover that standing together makes for the strongest union of all. Written specifically for the screen by Stephen Beresford and directed by Matthew Warchus, the film stars Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Paddy Considine, George Mackay and Andrew Scott.

Admission is free. For more information, please visit www.monroepl.org or call 570-421-0800 x317.

Please note: This film is rated R for language and brief sexual content.

When: Sunday, June 28th, 2026 at 2pm.

Where: Eastern Monroe Public Library, 1002 North Ninth Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Free Admission.

