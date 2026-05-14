Wildlands Conservancy – World Bike Day: Conservation Ride

Celebrate World Bike Day with a scenic 7 mile bike ride (out and back) along the flat, crushed stone D&L Trail, connecting Wy Hit Tuk Park and Theodore Roosevelt Recreation Area. This relaxed ride is suitable for a range of experience levels and offers a great way to enjoy a car free outdoor experience.

Riders will pass through Raubsville, including a stair crossing at Raubsville Road, and travel by Lock 23 (Raubsville Lock) and Lock 22 (Groundhog Lock) along a section of trail designated as part of the National Recreation Trail within Delaware Canal State Park.

Along the way, participants will learn how trails like the D&L serve as conservation corridors—protecting open space, supporting wildlife habitat, and promoting sustainable recreation along the Lehigh River.

This program is offered free of charge through funding from Northampton County. Please register online. Registration opens Monday, May 18.

Questions? Contact: Nicole Landis, Nlandis@wildlandspa.org.

