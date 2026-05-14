Wildlands Conservancy – Wildlife Meet & Greet

Join us for an interactive presentation featuring Wildlands Conservancy’s fascinating wildlife ambassadors, including backyard mammals, and majestic birds of prey. Get up close and personal with these incredible animals while learning about their unique adaptations and roles in our local ecosystems. Afterward, enjoy a guided hike through Louise Moore Park as we search for local wildlife in their natural habitat.

Important Information:

- Space is limited, and registration is required.

- Restrooms are available on-site.

- Please leave pets at home; dogs are not permitted.

Your registration matters! If your plans change and you can’t make it, please let us know—we’d love to share this special experience with someone else excited to join the adventure. Please register online. Registration opens Monday, May 18.

This program is offered free of charge, thanks to funding from Northampton County. Don’t miss this chance to connect with wildlife and nature!

Questions? Contact: Nicole Landis, Nlandis@wildlandspa.org.

