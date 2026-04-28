Wildlands Conservancy – Wildflower Bioblitz & Meadow Restoration Tour

Join Wildlands for a guided exploration of a restored meadow and help contribute to real scientific research. Senior Restoration Ecologist Kate Ebel will lead a tour highlighting the meadow restoration work Wildlands has completed, sharing insights into why meadow habitats matter and how native plants support wildlife.

After the tour, participants have the option to take part in a wildflower bioblitz, contributing to citizen science by observing and documenting plant and insect species found in the meadow. Your observations will help scientists better understand local biodiversity and the success of restoration efforts.

Please note: There will be a short but steep walk along a gravel service road to reach the program location. Participants should come prepared with appropriate footwear and be ready for uneven terrain.

This program is free thanks to funding from Lehigh County. Please register online.

For questions, contact Nicole Landis at Nlandis@wildlandspa.org.