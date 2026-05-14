Wildlands Conservancy – Trailside Nature Sketching

Join us for a creative outdoor experience combining hiking and art! This program features a moderate 1-mile hike over rocky, steep, and rooty terrain—offering a bit of a challenge but rewarding with beautiful natural scenes to inspire your sketches.

Once we reach our destination, all art materials will be provided for you to capture the landscape through sketching, guided by creative facilitators from Juxtahub- Arts & Innovation Center.

This program is a wonderful way to connect with nature, explore your artistic side, and enjoy a peaceful day outdoors.

Important Details:

- Terrain: Moderate, rocky, steep, and rooty

- Distance: 1 mile (out & back)

- Art supplies and instruction are provided

- Please wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather

Whether you’re an experienced artist or just looking to try something new, this program welcomes all skill levels.

Program is free; please register online.

Questions? Contact Nicole Landis at Nlandis@wildlandspa.org