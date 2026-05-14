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Wildlands Conservancy – Trailside Nature Sketching

Wildlands Conservancy – Trailside Nature Sketching

Join us for a creative outdoor experience combining hiking and art! This program features a moderate 1-mile hike over rocky, steep, and rooty terrain—offering a bit of a challenge but rewarding with beautiful natural scenes to inspire your sketches.

Once we reach our destination, all art materials will be provided for you to capture the landscape through sketching, guided by creative facilitators from Juxtahub- Arts & Innovation Center.
This program is a wonderful way to connect with nature, explore your artistic side, and enjoy a peaceful day outdoors.

Important Details:

- Terrain: Moderate, rocky, steep, and rooty

- Distance: 1 mile (out & back)

- Art supplies and instruction are provided

- Please wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather

Whether you’re an experienced artist or just looking to try something new, this program welcomes all skill levels.
Program is free; please register online.

Questions? Contact Nicole Landis at Nlandis@wildlandspa.org

Black River Sanctuary
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026

Event Supported By

Wildlands Conservancy
610-965-4397 ext. 136
bswayser@wildlandspa.org
https://www.wildlandspa.org
Black River Sanctuary
1310 Black River Road
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-965-4397
akohler@wildlandspa.org
https://www.wildlandspa.org/events/