Wildlands Conservancy - Summer Solstice Forest Bathing for Wellness and Recovery

Celebrate the first day of summer with Summer Solstice Forest Bathing for Wellness and Recovery, the final program in our seasonal forest bathing series. This guided program is designed to support healing, mindfulness, and personal growth by aligning with nature’s transitions throughout the year.

Led by Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Stacey Vinci, you’ll slow down, quiet the mind, and engage your senses through gentle, intentional activities inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku (“forest bathing”). Immersed in the fullness of summer, the warmth, vibrant colors, and lively sounds of the season invite a deep connection with yourself and the natural world.

Held at a Wildlands Conservancy's Dorothy Rider Pool Wildlife Sanctuary, the peaceful setting offers a restorative space for reflection and renewal. The program includes:

- A meet and greet with one of our resident wildlife ambassadors before entering the forest

- Sensory-based forest immersion activities

- A light snack to enjoy in community

This program is open to individuals from all walks of recovery - whether from substance use, trauma, grief, mental health challenges, or life transitions. No prior experience is needed, just an open heart and a willingness to be present.

This program is offered free of charge thanks to funding from the Lehigh Valley Greenways Conservation Landscape Mini Grant Program. Please register online. Registration opens Monday, May 18.

Questions? Contact: Nicole Landis at Nlandis@wildlandspa.org.

