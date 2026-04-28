Wildlands Conservancy - Restoration Tour @ Archibald Johnston Conservation Area

Join us for an engaging guided tour of the Archibald Johnston Conservation Area, a treasured Northampton County park where The Wildlands Conservancy is actively restoring native habitats. Discover the vital work being done to heal and protect this beautiful landscape through hands-on restoration projects and ecological stewardship.

During the tour, you’ll learn about:

The importance of native plant species and their role in supporting local wildlife

Techniques used to control invasive plants and restore natural ecosystems

How restoration efforts improve water quality and soil health

The challenges and successes of ongoing conservation work in the park

This tour offers a unique opportunity to see restoration in action and gain a deeper understanding of how community efforts help preserve this vital green space for future generations.

Whether you’re an environmental enthusiast, student, or simply love nature, this experience will inspire you to connect with and care for the environment.

This program is offered free of charge through funding from Northampton County; please register online.

For questions contact Nicole Landis, Nlandis@wildlandspa.org.