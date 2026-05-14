Wildlands Conservancy – PreK Pathfinders: Tree Tea Party!

PreK Pathfinders is part of a monthly series designed for children aged 3-5 and their grown-ups. This interactive program encourages exploration, learning, and discovery through hands-on activities, stories, and outdoor adventures, tailored to spark curiosity and connect young children with the natural world. Each child-adult team will embark on a shared experience designed to nurture early learning skills and foster a love for nature. Please note that registration is required only for the participating children, and each child must be accompanied by an adult. This month:

You’re invited to a whimsical Tree Tea Party!

Join a Wildlands Conservancy’s animal ambassador for a magical morning filled with fun, learning, and tree tea. Teams will explore the outdoors, discovering how to identify local trees through simple, hands-on activities. Afterward, gather for a cozy tea party while enjoying a special live animal presentation featuring Walnut himself!

Each team will leave with take-home tea samples, recipes, and memories of a nature-filled day. To make the party extra fun, everyone is encouraged to dress up in funny hats or tea party attire!

Your registration matters! If you’re unable to attend, please let us know in advance so we can offer your spot to someone else eager to enjoy this special experience. Program is free; please register online.

Questions: Nicole Landis, N landis@wildlandspa.org