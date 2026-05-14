Wildlands Conservancy - PreK Pathfinders: Flower Power at TNP
Wildlands Conservancy - PreK Pathfinders: Flower Power at TNP
Wildlands Conservancy's PreK Pathfinders Program is part of a monthly series designed for children ages 3-5 and their grown-ups.
This month: Learn about the powers of our native flowers! Dissect flowers, explore a meadow, and learn about pollinators.
Programs are free thanks to funding from Lehigh County. Space is limited, and online registration is required. Please only register children for each adult-child team. Registration opens Monday, May 18.
Questions? Contact Nicole Landis, NLandis@wildlandspa.org. Event is free; online registration is required: https://engage.wildlandspa.org/calendar/event/438.
Trexler Nature Preserve, Environmental Education Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wildlands Conservancy
610-965-4397 ext. 136
bswayser@wildlandspa.org
Trexler Nature Preserve, Environmental Education Center
4935 Orchard RoadSchnecksville, Pennsylvania 18078
610-965-4397
akohler@wildlandspa.org