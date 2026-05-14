Wildlands Conservancy - PreK Pathfinders: Flower Power at TNP

Wildlands Conservancy's PreK Pathfinders Program is part of a monthly series designed for children ages 3-5 and their grown-ups.

This month: Learn about the powers of our native flowers! Dissect flowers, explore a meadow, and learn about pollinators.

Programs are free thanks to funding from Lehigh County. Space is limited, and online registration is required. Please only register children for each adult-child team. Registration opens Monday, May 18.

Questions? Contact Nicole Landis, NLandis@wildlandspa.org. Event is free; online registration is required: https://engage.wildlandspa.org/calendar/event/438.

