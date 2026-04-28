Wildlands Conservancy – PreK Pathfinders: Budding Birders at Trexler Nature Preserve

PreK Pathfinders is a monthly program for children ages 3–5 and their grown-ups.

This month: Get an up-close look at live birds indoors, then head outside to search for their wild, feathered friends in nature.

Programs are free, thanks to funding from Lehigh County. Space is limited, and online registration is required. Please register children only, with one registration per adult–child team.

Questions? Contact Nicole Landis at Nlandis@wildlandspa.org