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Wildlands Conservancy – PreK Pathfinders: Budding Birders at Trexler Nature Preserve

Wildlands Conservancy – PreK Pathfinders: Budding Birders at Trexler Nature Preserve

PreK Pathfinders is a monthly program for children ages 3–5 and their grown-ups.

This month: Get an up-close look at live birds indoors, then head outside to search for their wild, feathered friends in nature.

Programs are free, thanks to funding from Lehigh County. Space is limited, and online registration is required. Please register children only, with one registration per adult–child team.

Questions? Contact Nicole Landis at Nlandis@wildlandspa.org

Trexler Nature Preserve, Environmental Education Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 5 May 2026

Event Supported By

Wildlands Conservancy
610-965-4397 ext. 136
bswayser@wildlandspa.org
https://www.wildlandspa.org
Trexler Nature Preserve, Environmental Education Center
4935 Orchard Road
Schnecksville, Pennsylvania 18078
610-965-4397
akohler@wildlandspa.org
https://engage.wildlandspa.org/calendar/event/70