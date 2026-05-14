Wildlands Conservancy – NEW: Explorer Day Camps!

Monday, June 29, 2026 - Wednesday, July 1, 2026

NEW THIS YEAR: The holiday weekend is right around the corner. While the adults prepare for travel, their campers can join us for one, two, or three days of summer exploration. Activities may include survival skills, wildlife, art, and science all wrapped up in a fun day at camp.

For students who just completed grades K-8th this spring. Note that you are registering you child PER DAY and will need to select a ticket for each day you would like to enroll that child. Use the drop-down arrow next to each ticket type to change the number of tickets from 0 to the number you would like to purchase.

Extended Camp Hours are included in registration. Please add the "I Will Need Extended Care" ticket so that we know to expect your child to arrive early or stay late.

Questions? Contact: Arianna Kohler, AKohler@wildlandspa.org.

Registration is now open for this program. For details and registration, visit: https://engage.wildlandspa.org/calendar/event/391.

