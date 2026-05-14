Wildlands Conservancy - Micro Forest Discovery Walk

Join us for a guided tour of a thriving micro forest, an innovative, densely planted pocket of native trees and shrubs designed to mimic the early stages of a natural forest.

Micro forests support wildlife, improve soil health, help manage stormwater, and quickly grow into vibrant mini ecosystems. Inspired by Easton Conservation Manager Rob Christopher’s work and his step by step guide, this walk showcases how native plant diversity, thoughtful design, and compact planting can create a living, educational habitat in just a few years.

Perfect for nature enthusiasts, gardeners, educators, and anyone curious about powerful small scale conservation solutions.

This program is offered free thanks to funding from City of Easton. Please register online. Your registration matters — it helps us prepare materials, plan group size, and ensure the best experience for all participants. Registration opens Monday, May 18.

Questions? Contact: Nicole Landis at Nlandis@wildlandspa.org.

