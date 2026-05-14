Wildlands Conservancy - Get Out! For Wellness: Hickory Run State Park

Join Wildlands Conservancy for a guided hike through one of Hickory Run State Park’s most scenic destinations, Hawk Falls. We’ll begin by walking through a beautiful tunnel of rhododendrons, leading to multiple viewpoints of the park’s natural 25 foot waterfall. Please note that swimming and picnicking are not permitted at the falls.

The main trail to Hawk Falls is rated “more difficult” due to uneven and rocky terrain. Participants who prefer a shorter outing may return on the same trail to complete a 1.2 mile hike. For those who want to explore further, we’ll continue from the base of the falls onto the Orchard Trail, creating a 3 mile loop. Although this trail is rated “most difficult,” it is lightly traveled and offers peaceful views—including glimpses of Mud Run as we duck beneath low rhododendron branches. The trail climbs gradually before winding back to the falls, where we will return to the parking area together.

What to Bring

• Water and snacks

• Insect repellent

• Layers appropriate for the weather

• Sturdy, comfortable shoes (expect rocks, roots, and the possibility of getting your feet wet)

• Sunscreen

• Strongly recommended: hiking poles - Wildlands will have poles available to borrow.

• Pets: Welcome, but must be kept on a leash.

• Restrooms: No bathrooms are available at the Hawk Falls parking lot. However, restrooms are located at the Hickory Run State Park Visitor Center, 3.1 miles farther along PA‑534.

Questions? Contact: Nicole Landis, nlandis@wildlandspa.org .

Event is free; online registration required: https://engage.wildlandspa.org/calendar/event/439. Registration will open Monday, May 18.

