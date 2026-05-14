Wildlands Conservancy – Firefly Field Study

Join us for a magical evening exploring the glowing world of fireflies!

During this family friendly field study, our educators will guide you through the basics of firefly behavior, bioluminescence, and why these insects are important to our ecosystem. Families will take part in a simple citizen science project, using easy observation techniques to count fireflies, note flash patterns, and record environmental conditions.

Your data will help support ongoing research on firefly populations and conservation needs.

Enjoy a gentle night outdoors, learn something new together, and help protect these amazing insects for the future.

This program is offered free of charge thanks to funding from the Lehigh County. Please register online. Registration opens Monday, May 18.

Questions? Contact: Nicole Landis at Nlandis@wildlandspa.org

