Wildlands Conservancy - Dam Removal & Restoration Tour

Join Wildlands Conservancy for a guided, short walk to a recent dam removal site in Lehigh Gorge State Park. This special program offers a behind-the-scenes look at ecological restoration in action and the benefits dam removal provides to rivers, wildlife, and surrounding habitats.

Wildlands Conservancy’s Director of Ecological Restoration, Kristie Fach, will lead the program alongside DCNR representatives from Lehigh Gorge State Park, who will explain the goals of the project, how the dam was removed, and what this work means for the health of the Lehigh River watershed.

Participants will take a short, easy walk to the project site, followed by an on-site discussion. The program will also include a tentative native planting activity, giving attendees an opportunity to contribute directly to ongoing restoration efforts.

Important Information

- Parking is limited; carpooling is strongly encouraged

Parking lot GPS: 40.963842, -75.777195

- The entrance to the parking lot is located across the street from Weatherly Country Inn

- Space for this program is limited—please let us know if you are unable to attend so we can offer your spot to someone else

- No bathrooms are available on site

- This program involves a short walk on uneven terrain; please wear appropriate footwear

This program is a great opportunity to learn about river restoration, connect with conservation professionals, and see firsthand how collaborative efforts are improving Pennsylvania’s natural landscapes.

Program is free; please register online.

For program questions, contact Nicole Landis at Nlandis@wildlandspa.org