Wildlands Conservancy – Bushkill Creek Bike Ride

Explore, Ride, and Learn About Conservation

Join us for a scenic and educational bike ride along Bushkill Creek, where recreation meets restoration. Led by Wildlands Conservancy's Director of Ecological Restoration, Kristie Fach, this 7 mile guided ride takes you along the Two Rivers Trailway to the Wildlands Conservancy's Binney & Smith Preserve. Along the way, you'll learn about the impact of dam removals, habitat restoration efforts, and exciting future projects aimed at revitalizing this vital waterway.

Event Details:

- Length: 7 miles

- Route: Out and back from Braden Park → Two Rivers Trailway→ Binney & Smith Preserve

- Bikes: Bring your own or borrow one of ours.

Why Join?

- Enjoy a guided bike ride through a beautiful natural setting

- Learn about local conservation efforts and ecological restoration

- See firsthand how dam removals are transforming Bushkill Creek

- Engage with experts and fellow outdoor enthusiasts

Note: If you love this event and want to roll up your sleeves for more hands-on conservation, check out our Stream Team volunteer event on September 25 at Braden Park—it’s a great way to give back to your local watershed while connecting with like-minded community members.

Don’t miss this opportunity to ride, discover, and be inspired by the power of conservation.

Questions? Contact: Nicole Landis, Nlandis@wildlandspa.org. There is a nominal fee; please register online. Registration opens Monday, May 18.

