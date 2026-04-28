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Wildlands Conservancy - Bike & Boat: Forest Bathing for Wellness and Recovery

Wildlands Conservancy - Bike & Boat: Forest Bathing for Wellness and Recovery

In collaboration with Stacey Vinci, LMFT

Reconnect with nature and yourself through a unique, full-sensory experience that blends movement, mindfulness, and the healing power of the outdoors.

This free wellness program invites participants on a 4.5-mile paddle and 4.5-mile bike ride along the Lehigh River and D&L Trail, guided by nature-based therapeutic practices including forest bathing, also known as Shinrin-yoku.

Led in partnership with Stacey Vinci, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and certified forest bathing guide, this program is designed to support emotional, mental, and physical well-being.

Program Highlights:
- Begin at Sand Island in Bethlehem with a warm welcome and reflective forest bathing prompts
- Bike 4.5 miles to Allentowns, Canal Park, via the scenic D&L Trail
- Paddle 4.5 miles down the Lehigh River back to our Sand Island starting point
- We will pause for lunch (please bring your own) and a short guided forest bathing activity
- Learn about Wildlands’ conservation work along the way

Wellness Benefits:
- Boating offers full-body physical activity that improves core strength and cardiovascular health. - The repetitive, rhythmic nature of paddling can also help reduce stress and support emotional regulation, important components of recovery and overall wellness.

Forest bathing encourages you to slow down, observe with your senses, and reconnect to the present moment. Cycling builds endurance and boosts mental clarity while encouraging mindful movement through nature.

Questions? Contact: Nicole Landis, Nlandis@wildlandspa.org.

Program is free; please register online at: https://engage.wildlandspa.org/calendar/event/419.

Sand Island- River Access Point
10:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026

Event Supported By

Wildlands Conservancy
610-965-4397 ext. 136
bswayser@wildlandspa.org
https://www.wildlandspa.org
Sand Island- River Access Point
210 River Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018
610-965-4397
Nlandis@wildlandspa.org
https://engage.wildlandspa.org/calendar/event/327