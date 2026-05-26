ToastiQueen: Rosé & Reads

Join us for the ToastiQueen June Signature Event: Rosé & Reads at Franklin Hill Vineyards — an inspiring afternoon celebrating women in business, literature, and community.

Set against the backdrop of the beautiful vineyard, this special event features:

• A panel discussion with six female authors from the Lehigh Valley

• A curated shopping experience showcasing women-owned and operated small businesses

• Lite bites and wine sips

• Meaningful conversation, networking, and connection

The author panel will be moderated by Abby Silfies of the American Heart Association and the Women’s Business Council, bringing together powerful voices and stories from across the region.

Come sip, shop, connect, and celebrate women supporting women in an unforgettable vineyard setting.