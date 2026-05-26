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ToastiQueen: Rosé & Reads

ToastiQueen: Rosé & Reads

Join us for the ToastiQueen June Signature Event: Rosé & Reads at Franklin Hill Vineyards — an inspiring afternoon celebrating women in business, literature, and community.

Set against the backdrop of the beautiful vineyard, this special event features:

• A panel discussion with six female authors from the Lehigh Valley

• A curated shopping experience showcasing women-owned and operated small businesses

• Lite bites and wine sips

• Meaningful conversation, networking, and connection

The author panel will be moderated by Abby Silfies of the American Heart Association and the Women’s Business Council, bringing together powerful voices and stories from across the region.

Come sip, shop, connect, and celebrate women supporting women in an unforgettable vineyard setting.

Franklin Hill Vineyards
$35
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ts Brand Elevation
6102467006
thomas@tsbrandelevation.com
tsbrandelevation.com
Franklin Hill Vineyards
7833 Franklin Hill Road
Bangor, Pennsylvania 18013
610-588-8708
https://www.franklinhillvineyards.com/