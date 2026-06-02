The Paper Marbling Experience

Colorful paper design in an easy-to-pick-up introductory workshop.

This single session hands-on class is so much more than an art party: you'll have the opportunity to follow your curiosity as you experience the spontaneous magic of paper marbling and go home with 10 original marbled papers. This event is perfect for beginners and seasoned artists alike, so come discover the magic of paper marbling with us!

You’ll be walked through all the techniques you need to make mesmerizing designs in the buoyant colors of the season.

In this workshop you will:

Create 10 marbled papers, 12” x 19”, yours to keep.

Learn 4 (or more) cool patterns fundamental to marbling.

Explore spontaneity in freestyle marble designs.

Build on the principles of marbling to create floral and other imagery.

1 Ticket to this event reserves your own marbling station, set of tools, and 10 marble-ready sheets of paper.

All art and marbling materials will be provided for you at the workshop.

BYOB if you’d like to indulge while you marble.

All materials are safe when handled properly, but let me know if you have an allergy or sensitivity.

This experience can be messy, please dress appropriately. Aprons will be provided, or wear mess-worthy clothes.

Take this class over and over: every class will be slightly different with seasonal colors, alternating patterns, and opportunities for you to make new discoveries on your own.

Love what you made? After the workshop, take advantage of the convenient in-house framing service to receive your artworks wall-ready at pickup.