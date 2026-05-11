The Fabric Marbling Experience

Colorful fabric design in an easy-to-pick-up introductory workshop.

This single session hands-on class is so much more than an art party! You'll have the opportunity to follow your curiosity as you experience the spontaneous magic of marbling and go home with 8 original marbled cotton sheets + 1 silk scarf. This event is perfect for beginners and seasoned artists alike, so come discover the magic of fabric marbling with us!

Adapted from Whistling Studios' flagship Paper Marbling Experience, this session has been tailored to those with their minds on fabric. Whether you're a quilter, fashion designer, soft sculptor, book maker, or a complete novice who wants to take home gorgeous hand-decorated fabrics. this class will teach you all the technique you will need to find success.

You’ll be walked through all the techniques you need to make mesmerizing designs in the buoyant colors of the summer season.

In this workshop you will:

Create 8 marbled cotton sheets, 10.5” x 20”, yours to keep.

Design 1 luxurious silk scarf, 14" x 72".

Learn 4 (or more) cool patterns fundamental to marbling.

Explore spontaneity in freestyle marble designs.

1 Ticket to this event reserves your own marbling station, set of tools, 8 marble-ready sheets of MCCB Cotton, and 1 prepared scarf.

All art and marbling materials will be provided for you at the workshop.

BYOB if you’d like to indulge while you marble.

All materials are safe when handled properly, but let me know if you have an allergy or sensitivity.

This experience can be messy, please dress appropriately. Aprons will be provided, or wear mess-worthy clothes.

Take this class over and over: every class will be slightly different with seasonal colors, alternating patterns, and opportunities for you to make new discoveries on your own.

