The Clear Sense: A Psychic Development Course

May 23, May 30, June 6

Held over 3 Saturdays in late May and early June, The Clear Sense is a training course in intuitive and psychic development that takes the potential and power of this innate sense seriously.

If you can get past the idea of a Miss Cleo or a 1-900 number as the symbolic representation of the word “psychic” and, if you can push past the idea that only certain people possess the “gift” of being psychic, you can truly change your life by tapping into and training this sense that is encoded in the DNA of every human.

Being psychic is not really a thing, but having a psychic sense and learning how to use it is. Through the 3 in-person sessions, one private one-hour training session with Marisa, and a rich and dynamic online course platform full of resources and the ability to stay connected, you will learn just how powerful your own psychic sense are and know exactly how to use them.

Starting on Saturday, May 23rd at 10 am we begin with The Foundations.

What psychic sensing actually is, including where the research stands on it. The five clairs and how to identify which one you primarily work through. The difference between a thought, a memory, and a psychic signal. Where in your body your knowing tends to register, and how to start noticing it in real time rather than only recognizing it in retrospect. We close the session with the Recall and Forecast drill, a baseline exercise you use throughout the course to calibrate your own accuracy.

From there you have the ability to work on your own with the resources available in our online platform, including access to a discussion platform that let’s participants ask questions, get feedback, and share experiences throughout our time together. This platform and all the resources will also be available to you after our course ends and I will stay in touch to help you each walk the path and continue your development.

Week 2 is The Channel.

Learning about psychic signals and how personal history can be a source of interference or “psychic static.” This session introduces the Sharpened Saw, the recognition that your past, including the difficult parts, often sharpened your perception in specific ways you have never fully been given credit for. We work with the concept of Hallow Bone, a practice of neutral receiving that appears in some form across many shamanic traditions throughout history and cultures. We also explore the practices of different cultures like Yoruba, Celtic, and Korean lineages to understand different techniques and methods that have been used and even continue to be used to this day.

Finally, Week 3 is Translation and Application.

What you receive has to be translated before it becomes useful, and translation is where we move from innate capabilities to actual skill. This session is heavily practice-based: psychometry exercises, partner work, and the symbol dictionary build, which is a personal codebook for how your specific psychic language operates. We also work with the Andean, Norse, and Lenape traditions, cover the ethics of using psychic perception in professional and relational contexts, and close with each person designing a realistic ongoing practice based on their actual daily life, not an aspirational one.

Sometime during our time together, you and I will personally meet to work together on where your development is strong and where some extra support may be helpful. We all need a witness and a guide in this work and in our private session we will begin developing the personal practices that work best for you, discuss your own history and how it may be amplifying certain aspects of your psychic sense, and review anything that feels important to you in the world of this work.

After the classes end, we will still be connected through our course platform and you will have opportunities to come back together for practice and sharing sessions that will be offered a few times each season.

This class is $650 but there is an early registration discount of $100 that will end on May 5th.

Reach out with any questions by text at 484-541-5792 or by email at marisa@creativespiriteaston.com .