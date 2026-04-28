StroudFest 2026
StroudFest 2026
FREE COMMUNITY EVENT – Join us for the annual Labor Day Festival hosted by the Sherman Theater on Saturday, September 5th from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM!
Craft, retail, food and beverage vendors will line Main Street, complementing dozens of shops and restaurants in downtown Stroudsburg, PA. There will be live music at multiple stages throughout the day, and lots of activities for the whole family to enjoy!
Main Street
Free
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Main Street
Main StreetStroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360
5704202808
ticketsales@shermantheater.com