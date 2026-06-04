Spring Piano Recital- Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Music Department will proudly present its Spring Piano Recital on Tuesday, June 2 at 7 PM.

Led by Mr. David Macbeth and Dr. Aaron Patterson, students from all grade levels will perform solo repertoire spanning the Classical, Romantic, and early 20th-century eras — showcasing the artistry, discipline, and musical growth fostered within the Piano Studio at Charter Arts.

Tickets for the event are $8 General Admission and can be purchased online at CharterArts.org or at the door.