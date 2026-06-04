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Spring Piano Recital- Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts

Spring Piano Recital- Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Music Department will proudly present its Spring Piano Recital on Tuesday, June 2 at 7 PM.

Led by Mr. David Macbeth and Dr. Aaron Patterson, students from all grade levels will perform solo repertoire spanning the Classical, Romantic, and early 20th-century eras — showcasing the artistry, discipline, and musical growth fostered within the Piano Studio at Charter Arts.

Tickets for the event are $8 General Admission and can be purchased online at CharterArts.org or at the door.

Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
$8 General Admission
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

agillette@charterarts.org
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
321 East 3rd Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
6108682971
communications@charterarts.org
www.CharterArts.org