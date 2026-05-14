Schnecksville Community Fair

We have fun for the whole family! Our 41st annual event features Stevie Blatz, strolling entertainer; Balloons the Clown; Masters of the Chainsaw demonstrations & carving competitions; Patriot Games Mobile Laser Tag; line dancing and local bands; quarter midget racing, patriotic drone show on Thu.; fireworks on Fri. and MORE. Carnival rides provided by AEB Amusements (wristband specials 2 for $16 on Tue. and 2 for $20 on Wed.). Hours Tue. through Thu., 5 to 10 pm; Fri., 5 to 11 pm; and Sat. 3 to 11 pm. Cost: $8 per person, $5 for seniors 65+, and children under 10 are free. (Admission includes parking, competitive/4-H exhibits, shows, and entertainment.) Visit our website for more information. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.