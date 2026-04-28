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Rich Vos and Jim Florentine

Rich Vos and Jim Florentine

Rich Vos is a comedy powerhouse with over 100 television appearances and a career that spans decades. He's a recurring guest on Gutfeld!, can be heard on The Joe Rogan Experience, SiriusXM, as well as countless podcasts. Rich has cemented his place as one of the most respected voices in stand-up comedy, with several groundbreaking television appearances including the inaugural seasons of Last Comic Standing, the first white performer on Def Jam Comedy and as a regular on Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn.
Jim Florentine is famous for terrorizing telemarketers as seen on Howard Stern, Adam Corolla and Jimmy Kimmel, and even rubbing shoulders with Eminem... but Jim Florentine has been responsible for so much more. From Crank Yankers and That Metal Show to appearances on Opie and Anthony and even Gutfeld! on Fox News, Jim Florentine is a comedy legend.

Sherman Theater
$28 to $59.59 (fees included)
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Sherman Theater
524 Main Street
Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360
5704202808
ticketsales@shermantheater.com
https://shermantheater.com/event/independent-rock-showcase/sherman-theater/