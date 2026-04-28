PINKALICIOUS, The Musical

$35 to $60.62 (fees included)

Presented by: Vital Theater Company

Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe – a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out how to get out of this predicament.