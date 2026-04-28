PINKALICIOUS, The Musical
PINKALICIOUS, The Musical
$35 to $60.62 (fees included)
Presented by: Vital Theater Company
Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe – a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out how to get out of this predicament.
Sherman Theater
$35 to $60.62 (fees included)
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Sherman Theater
524 Main StreetStroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360
5704202808
ticketsales@shermantheater.com